Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Magnachip Semiconductor stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Magnachip Semiconductor Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Buy. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $18.92. 94645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289236. Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor were trading at $18.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average is $21.24.Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $26.98. While on yearly highs and lows, Magnachip Semiconductor’s today has traded high as $19.11 and has touched $18.77 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Magnachip Semiconductor Earnings and What to expect:

Magnachip Semiconductor last released its earnings results on October 24th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.22. Magnachip Semiconductor has generated $0.62 earnings per share over the last year ($7.15 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.6. Earnings for Magnachip Semiconductor are expected to grow by 8.33% in the coming year, from $0.60 to $0.65 per share. Magnachip Semiconductor has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 16th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Magnachip Semiconductor are expected to grow by 8.33% in the coming year, from $0.60 to $0.65 per share. The P/E ratio of Magnachip Semiconductor is 2.64, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.20. The P/E ratio of Magnachip Semiconductor is 2.64, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 41.21. Magnachip Semiconductor has a PEG Ratio of 1.11. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Magnachip Semiconductor has a P/B Ratio of 1.96. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $18.72 And 5 day price change is $0.93 (5.18%) with average volume for 5 day average is 382,151. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $17.91 and 20 day price change is $1.10 (6.18%) and average 20 day moving volume is 275,913. 50 day moving average is $18.00 and 50 day price change is $0.38 ( 2.05%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 321,205. 200 day moving average is $21.24 and 200 day price change is $0.48 (2.61%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 757,075.

Other owners latest trading in Magnachip Semiconductor :

On 10/28/2021 shares held by WINTON GROUP Ltd were 94,152 which equates to market value of $1.67M and appx 0.10% owners of Magnachip Semiconductor

On 10/27/2021 shares held by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC were 68,750 which equates to market value of $1.22M and appx 0.20% owners of Magnachip Semiconductor

On 9/3/2021 shares held by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC were 22,810 which equates to market value of $0.54M and appx 0.00% owners of Magnachip Semiconductor

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 73.53% for Magnachip Semiconductor

