ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services last announced its earnings data on October 24th, 2021. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.41. Enterprise Financial Services has generated $2.76 earnings per share over the last year ($3.87 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.1. Earnings for Enterprise Financial Services are expected to grow by 0.73% in the coming year, from $4.10 to $4.13 per share. Enterprise Financial Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 24th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EFSC)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Enterprise Financial Services in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Enterprise Financial Services stock.

Enterprise Financial Services

NORFOLK SOUTHERN EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:NSC)

Norfolk Southern last posted its earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The firm earned $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Norfolk Southern has generated $9.25 earnings per share over the last year ($10.80 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.1. Earnings for Norfolk Southern are expected to grow by 10.25% in the coming year, from $11.90 to $13.12 per share. Norfolk Southern has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NORFOLK SOUTHERN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NSC)

22 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Norfolk Southern in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 14 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Norfolk Southern stock.

Norfolk Southern

CIVISTA BANCSHARES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares last announced its earnings data on October 26th, 2021. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares has generated $2.00 earnings per share over the last year ($2.39 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.1. Earnings for Civista Bancshares are expected to decrease by -13.78% in the coming year, from $2.54 to $2.19 per share. Civista Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 4th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CIVISTA BANCSHARES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CIVB)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Civista Bancshares in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Civista Bancshares stock.

Civista Bancshares

WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:WRE)

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust last released its earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has generated $1.45 earnings per share over the last year (($0.24) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust are expected to decrease by -8.57% in the coming year, from $1.05 to $0.96 per share. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 10th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WRE)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in WRE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust