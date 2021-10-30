PEOPLES BANCORP OF NORTH CAROLINA EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:PEBK)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The company earned $17.72 million during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($2.62 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.7. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 24th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITIES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.91 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Mid-America Apartment Communities has generated $6.43 earnings per share over the last year ($3.52 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.0. Earnings for Mid-America Apartment Communities are expected to grow by 6.45% in the coming year, from $6.82 to $7.26 per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MAA)

13 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Mid-America Apartment Communities stock.

ZOVIO EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:ZVO)

Zovio last posted its earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Zovio has generated $0.27 earnings per share over the last year (($2.13) diluted earnings per share). Zovio has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 23rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ZOVIO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ZVO)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Zovio in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Zovio stock.

SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24. Shenandoah Telecommunications has generated $0.05 earnings per share over the last year ($3.78 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.3. Earnings for Shenandoah Telecommunications are expected to grow by 660.00% in the coming year, from $0.05 to $0.38 per share. Shenandoah Telecommunications has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 24th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SHEN)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SHEN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

