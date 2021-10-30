SUN COMMUNITIES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:SUI)

Sun Communities last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 24th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities has generated $5.09 earnings per share over the last year ($2.11 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.9. Earnings for Sun Communities are expected to grow by 8.37% in the coming year, from $6.33 to $6.86 per share. Sun Communities has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 16th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SUN COMMUNITIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SUI)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sun Communities in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Sun Communities stock.

SOUTHERN FIRST BANCSHARES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:SFST)

Southern First Bancshares last issued its earnings data on October 25th, 2021. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.59. Southern First Bancshares has generated $2.34 earnings per share over the last year ($3.98 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.5. Earnings for Southern First Bancshares are expected to decrease by -12.05% in the coming year, from $4.98 to $4.38 per share. Southern First Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SOUTHERN FIRST BANCSHARES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SFST)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Southern First Bancshares in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Southern First Bancshares stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SFST, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ORIGIN BANCORP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Origin Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 26th, 2021. The reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. Origin Bancorp has generated $1.55 earnings per share over the last year ($3.56 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.5. Earnings for Origin Bancorp are expected to decrease by -20.96% in the coming year, from $4.15 to $3.28 per share. Origin Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ORIGIN BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OBNK)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Origin Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Origin Bancorp stock.

MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Millicom International Cellular last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.38. Millicom International Cellular has generated $1.78 earnings per share over the last year (($1.62) diluted earnings per share). Millicom International Cellular has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 10th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TIGO)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Millicom International Cellular in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Millicom International Cellular stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TIGO, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

