ARES CAPITAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital last issued its earnings data on October 25th, 2021. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital has generated $1.74 earnings per share over the last year ($3.89 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.5. Earnings for Ares Capital are expected to grow by 0.54% in the coming year, from $1.84 to $1.85 per share. Ares Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 9th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARES CAPITAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ARCC)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ares Capital in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Ares Capital stock.

GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance last posted its earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.76 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Goosehead Insurance has generated $0.51 earnings per share over the last year ($0.36 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 400.8. Earnings for Goosehead Insurance are expected to grow by 122.22% in the coming year, from $0.36 to $0.80 per share. Goosehead Insurance has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 22nd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GSHD)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Goosehead Insurance in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Goosehead Insurance stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GSHD, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

AVANTOR EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor last issued its earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Its revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Avantor has generated $0.89 earnings per share over the last year ($0.45 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.7. Earnings for Avantor are expected to grow by 11.85% in the coming year, from $1.35 to $1.51 per share. Avantor has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AVANTOR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AVTR)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Avantor in the last year. There are currently 15 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Avantor stock.

PROFESSIONAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:PFHD)

Professional last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Professional has generated $0.62 earnings per share over the last year ($1.24 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.1. Earnings for Professional are expected to decrease by -10.81% in the coming year, from $1.48 to $1.32 per share. Professional has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 4th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PROFESSIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PFHD)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Professional in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Professional stock.

