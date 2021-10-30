DORMAN PRODUCTS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:DORM)

Dorman Products last released its earnings results on October 24th, 2021. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.89 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Dorman Products has generated $3.45 earnings per share over the last year ($4.18 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.0. Earnings for Dorman Products are expected to grow by 10.82% in the coming year, from $4.62 to $5.12 per share. Dorman Products has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 28th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN DORMAN PRODUCTS? (NASDAQ:DORM)

Wall Street analysts have given Dorman Products a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Dorman Products wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

MCDONALD’S EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s last announced its earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The company earned $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. McDonald’s has generated $6.05 earnings per share over the last year ($9.19 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.7. Earnings for McDonald’s are expected to grow by 9.11% in the coming year, from $9.00 to $9.82 per share. McDonald’s has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MCDONALD’S A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MCD)

31 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for McDonald’s in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 26 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” McDonald’s stock.

McDonald’s

FARMERS NATIONAL BANC EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Farmers National Banc last posted its earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc has generated $1.57 earnings per share over the last year ($1.84 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.7. Earnings for Farmers National Banc are expected to decrease by -15.46% in the coming year, from $2.07 to $1.75 per share. Farmers National Banc has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FARMERS NATIONAL BANC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FMNB)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Farmers National Banc in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Farmers National Banc stock.

Farmers National Banc

MEREDITH EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:MDP)

Meredith last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.18. The firm earned $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.84 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Meredith has generated $5.80 earnings per share over the last year ($6.27 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.3. Meredith has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MEREDITH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MDP)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Meredith in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Meredith stock.

Meredith