MSCI EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. The firm earned $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. MSCI has generated $7.83 earnings per share over the last year ($8.38 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.3. Earnings for MSCI are expected to grow by 12.82% in the coming year, from $9.75 to $11.00 per share. MSCI has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MSCI A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MSCI)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for MSCI in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” MSCI stock.

MSCI

ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management last issued its earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management has generated $1.10 earnings per share over the last year ($2.30 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.7. Earnings for Annaly Capital Management are expected to decrease by -7.27% in the coming year, from $1.10 to $1.02 per share. Annaly Capital Management has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 9th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NLY)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Annaly Capital Management in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Annaly Capital Management stock.

Annaly Capital Management

ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works last posted its earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works has generated $7.00 earnings per share over the last year ($8.41 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.1. Earnings for Illinois Tool Works are expected to grow by 7.88% in the coming year, from $8.63 to $9.31 per share. Illinois Tool Works has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 4th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ITW)

15 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Illinois Tool Works in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 9 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Illinois Tool Works stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ITW, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Illinois Tool Works

ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:ORC)

Orchid Island Capital last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Orchid Island Capital has generated $1.20 earnings per share over the last year ($0.14 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.4. Earnings for Orchid Island Capital are expected to remain at $1.00 per share in the coming year. Orchid Island Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 24th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ORC)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Orchid Island Capital in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Orchid Island Capital stock.

Orchid Island Capital