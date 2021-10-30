UNIFI EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:UFI)

Unifi last released its quarterly earnings results on October 24th, 2021. The textile maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. Unifi has generated $1.20 earnings per share over the last year ($1.53 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.7. Earnings for Unifi are expected to grow by 16.18% in the coming year, from $1.36 to $1.58 per share. Unifi has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UNIFI A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:UFI)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Unifi in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Unifi stock.

Unifi

DEUTSCHE BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has generated $0.08 earnings per share over the last year ($1.25 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.3. Earnings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft are expected to grow by 25.20% in the coming year, from $1.27 to $1.59 per share. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DEUTSCHE BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DB)

11 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in DB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

OHIO VALLEY BANC EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Ohio Valley Banc last released its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.72 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($2.80 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.0. Ohio Valley Banc has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Capitol Federal Financial last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial has generated $0.47 earnings per share over the last year ($0.55 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.1. Earnings for Capitol Federal Financial are expected to decrease by -7.41% in the coming year, from $0.54 to $0.50 per share. Capitol Federal Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

