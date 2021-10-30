ALPHABET EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet last issued its earnings data on October 25th, 2021. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company earned $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Its revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Alphabet has generated $58.61 earnings per share over the last year ($92.25 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.1. Earnings for Alphabet are expected to grow by 6.07% in the coming year, from $101.86 to $108.04 per share. Alphabet has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 1st, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALPHABET A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GOOG)

31 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Alphabet in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 30 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Alphabet stock.

INTERNATIONAL PAPER EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:IP)

International Paper last released its earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. International Paper has generated $2.80 earnings per share over the last year ($2.88 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.2. Earnings for International Paper are expected to grow by 19.71% in the coming year, from $4.87 to $5.83 per share. International Paper has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INTERNATIONAL PAPER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:IP)

15 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for International Paper in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” International Paper stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in IP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

COMCAST EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast last released its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The business earned $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Comcast has generated $2.61 earnings per share over the last year ($2.68 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.2. Earnings for Comcast are expected to grow by 21.02% in the coming year, from $3.14 to $3.80 per share. Comcast has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COMCAST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

21 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Comcast in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 19 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Comcast stock.

CONNECTONE BANCORP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp has generated $2.13 earnings per share over the last year ($2.89 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.7. Earnings for ConnectOne Bancorp are expected to decrease by -7.35% in the coming year, from $3.13 to $2.90 per share. ConnectOne Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CONNECTONE BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CNOB)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” ConnectOne Bancorp stock.

