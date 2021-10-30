TERADYNE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:TER)

Teradyne last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.86 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradyne has generated $4.62 earnings per share over the last year ($5.11 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.1. Earnings for Teradyne are expected to grow by 6.05% in the coming year, from $5.62 to $5.96 per share. Teradyne has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TERADYNE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TER)

15 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Teradyne in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 14 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Teradyne stock.

MKS INSTRUMENTS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments last issued its earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. Its revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. MKS Instruments has generated $7.43 earnings per share over the last year ($8.57 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.5. Earnings for MKS Instruments are expected to grow by 8.81% in the coming year, from $11.12 to $12.10 per share. MKS Instruments has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MKS INSTRUMENTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MKSI)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for MKS Instruments in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” MKS Instruments stock.

YUM! BRANDS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands last released its quarterly earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Yum! Brands has generated $3.62 earnings per share over the last year ($4.36 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.7. Earnings for Yum! Brands are expected to grow by 8.80% in the coming year, from $4.43 to $4.82 per share. Yum! Brands has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS YUM! BRANDS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:YUM)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Yum! Brands in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 10 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Yum! Brands stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in YUM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

LAWSON PRODUCTS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Lawson Products last issued its earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm earned $106.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.82 million. Lawson Products has generated $1.62 earnings per share over the last year ($0.91 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.7. Earnings for Lawson Products are expected to grow by 18.22% in the coming year, from $2.14 to $2.53 per share. Lawson Products has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 24th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LAWSON PRODUCTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LAWS)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lawson Products in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Lawson Products stock.

