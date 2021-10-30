CELESTICA EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:CLS)

Celestica last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 24th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Celestica has generated $0.98 earnings per share over the last year ($0.69 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.2. Earnings for Celestica are expected to grow by 19.81% in the coming year, from $1.06 to $1.27 per share. Celestica has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 25th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CELESTICA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CLS)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Celestica in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Celestica stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CLS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Celestica

KLA EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA last posted its earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. KLA has generated $14.55 earnings per share over the last year ($13.39 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.8. Earnings for KLA are expected to grow by 4.82% in the coming year, from $19.30 to $20.23 per share. KLA has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KLA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KLAC)

18 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for KLA in the last year. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” KLA stock.

KLA

ACNB EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:ACNB)

ACNB last released its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.53 million for the quarter. ACNB has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($3.44 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.1. ACNB has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN ACNB? (NASDAQ:ACNB)

Wall Street analysts have given ACNB a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but ACNB wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

SJW GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:SJW)

SJW Group last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. SJW Group has generated $2.22 earnings per share over the last year ($2.15 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.7. Earnings for SJW Group are expected to grow by 30.81% in the coming year, from $1.85 to $2.42 per share. SJW Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 17th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SJW GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SJW)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SJW Group in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” SJW Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SJW, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SJW Group