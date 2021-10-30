UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services last posted its earnings results on October 24th, 2021. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The business earned $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Its revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Universal Health Services has generated $11.12 earnings per share over the last year ($12.64 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.8. Earnings for Universal Health Services are expected to grow by 5.79% in the coming year, from $12.09 to $12.79 per share. Universal Health Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 24th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:UHS)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Universal Health Services in the last year. There are currently 5 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Universal Health Services stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in UHS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

FIRST BANK EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank last posted its earnings results on October 25th, 2021. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. First Bank has generated $0.97 earnings per share over the last year ($1.55 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.7. Earnings for First Bank are expected to decrease by -7.91% in the coming year, from $1.77 to $1.63 per share. First Bank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIRST BANK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FRBA)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for First Bank in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” First Bank stock.

UNIVEST FINANCIAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Univest Financial last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Univest Financial has generated $1.64 earnings per share over the last year ($3.32 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.6. Earnings for Univest Financial are expected to decrease by -17.42% in the coming year, from $2.87 to $2.37 per share. Univest Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UNIVEST FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:UVSP)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Univest Financial in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Univest Financial stock.

MR. COOPER GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group last posted its earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. The business earned $860 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.32 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Mr. Cooper Group has generated $9.27 earnings per share over the last year ($14.95 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.9. Earnings for Mr. Cooper Group are expected to decrease by -33.45% in the coming year, from $8.22 to $5.47 per share. Mr. Cooper Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 22nd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MR. COOPER GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:COOP)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Mr. Cooper Group in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Mr. Cooper Group stock.

