Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Northwest Natural stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Northwest Natural Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Buy. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of Northwest Natural traded down -$0.06 on Thursday, reaching $45.29. 29124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127527. Shares of Northwest Natural were trading at $45.29 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $48.23 and its 200 day moving average is $50.94.Northwest Natural has a 12 month low of $45.17 and a 12 month high of $56.75. While on yearly highs and lows, Northwest Natural's today has traded high as $45.80 and has touched $45.17 on the downward trend.

Northwest Natural Earnings and What to expect:

Northwest Natural last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Northwest Natural has generated $2.30 earnings per share over the last year ($3.03 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.1. Earnings for Northwest Natural are expected to grow by 3.49% in the coming year, from $2.58 to $2.67 per share. Northwest Natural has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, November 5th, 2021. Northwest Natural will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, November 5th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10154467”.

The P/E ratio of Northwest Natural is 15.07, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.20. The P/E ratio of Northwest Natural is 15.07, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 14.44. Northwest Natural has a PEG Ratio of 3.87. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Northwest Natural has a P/B Ratio of 1.57. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $46.24 And 5 day price change is -$1.15 (-2.46%) with average volume for 5 day average is 141,547. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $46.84 and 20 day price change is -$0.71 (-1.53%) and average 20 day moving volume is 116,942. 50 day moving average is $48.23 and 50 day price change is -$6.15 ( -11.88%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 115,659. 200 day moving average is $50.94 and 200 day price change is $1.23 (2.77%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 207,702.

Other owners latest trading in Northwest Natural :

On 10/27/2021 shares held by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D were 50,847 which equates to market value of $2.34M and appx 0.00% owners of Northwest Natural

On 10/27/2021 shares held by Ingalls & Snyder LLC were 12,002 which equates to market value of $0.55M and appx 0.00% owners of Northwest Natural

On 10/25/2021 shares held by New York State Teachers Retirement System were 69,311 which equates to market value of $3.19M and appx 0.00% owners of Northwest Natural

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 69.86% for Northwest Natural

