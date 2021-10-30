CAPITAL BANCORP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Capital Bancorp last released its earnings results on October 24th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. Capital Bancorp has generated $1.87 earnings per share over the last year ($2.65 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.6. Earnings for Capital Bancorp are expected to decrease by -1.29% in the coming year, from $2.33 to $2.30 per share. Capital Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CAPITAL BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CBNK)

0 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued "buy," "hold," and "sell" ratings for Capital Bancorp in the last year.

EXTRA SPACE STORAGE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage last released its quarterly earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Extra Space Storage has generated $5.28 earnings per share over the last year ($4.85 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.7. Earnings for Extra Space Storage are expected to grow by 7.31% in the coming year, from $6.57 to $7.05 per share. Extra Space Storage has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 28th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EXTRA SPACE STORAGE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EXR)

13 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Extra Space Storage in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Extra Space Storage stock.

JAKKS PACIFIC EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:JAKK)

JAKKS Pacific last released its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.40. JAKKS Pacific has generated ($1.72) earnings per share over the last year (($5.30) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for JAKKS Pacific are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.08) to $1.92 per share. JAKKS Pacific has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 17th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN JAKKS PACIFIC? (NASDAQ:JAKK)

ASPEN AEROGELS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million. Aspen Aerogels has generated ($0.83) earnings per share over the last year (($0.93) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Aspen Aerogels are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.98) to ($0.70) per share. Aspen Aerogels has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 17th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ASPEN AEROGELS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ASPN)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Aspen Aerogels in the last year. There are currently 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Aspen Aerogels stock.

Aspen Aerogels