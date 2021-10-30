COSTAR GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CoStar Group last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 25th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.97 million. Its revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. CoStar Group has generated $0.88 earnings per share over the last year ($0.59 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.6. Earnings for CoStar Group are expected to grow by 39.36% in the coming year, from $0.94 to $1.31 per share. CoStar Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 22nd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COSTAR GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CSGP)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CoStar Group in the last year. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” CoStar Group stock.

PEGASYSTEMS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $256.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.32 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Pegasystems has generated ($1.37) earnings per share over the last year ($0.16 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 742.0. Earnings for Pegasystems are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.73) to ($0.65) per share. Pegasystems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 16th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PEGASYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PEGA)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Pegasystems in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Pegasystems stock.

KEURIG DR PEPPER EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Keurig Dr Pepper has generated $1.40 earnings per share over the last year ($1.15 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.4. Earnings for Keurig Dr Pepper are expected to grow by 9.32% in the coming year, from $1.61 to $1.76 per share. Keurig Dr Pepper has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 24th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KEURIG DR PEPPER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KDP)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Keurig Dr Pepper stock.

HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:HVT.A)

Haverty Furniture Companies last released its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $249.99 million for the quarter. Haverty Furniture Companies has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($4.59 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.0. Haverty Furniture Companies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 16th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

