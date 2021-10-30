EASTGROUP PROPERTIES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.40 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. EastGroup Properties has generated $5.38 earnings per share over the last year ($2.94 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.3. Earnings for EastGroup Properties are expected to grow by 6.10% in the coming year, from $5.90 to $6.26 per share. EastGroup Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 8th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EASTGROUP PROPERTIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EGP)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for EastGroup Properties in the last twelve months. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” EastGroup Properties stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in EGP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

EastGroup Properties

DRIVEN BRANDS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Driven Brands last announced its earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $371.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.48 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Driven Brands has generated $0.41 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.2. Earnings for Driven Brands are expected to grow by 14.63% in the coming year, from $0.82 to $0.94 per share. Driven Brands has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 9th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DRIVEN BRANDS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DRVN)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Driven Brands in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Driven Brands stock.

Driven Brands

CMS ENERGY EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy last released its earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The firm earned $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CMS Energy has generated $2.67 earnings per share over the last year ($3.13 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.3. Earnings for CMS Energy are expected to grow by 6.30% in the coming year, from $2.70 to $2.87 per share. CMS Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CMS ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CMS)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CMS Energy in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” CMS Energy stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CMS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CMS Energy

Earning (NASDAQ:LVO)

LiveOne last announced its earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. LiveOne has generated ($0.61) earnings per share over the last year (($0.59) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for LiveOne are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.50) to ($0.37) per share. LiveOne has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 10th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

