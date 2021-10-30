HSBC EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:HSBC)

HSBC last announced its earnings results on October 25th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. HSBC has generated $0.95 earnings per share over the last year ($2.30 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.1. Earnings for HSBC are expected to decrease by -11.33% in the coming year, from $3.09 to $2.74 per share. HSBC has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 22nd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HSBC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HSBC)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for HSBC in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” HSBC stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HSBC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

R. R. DONNELLEY & SONS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:RRD)

R. R. Donnelley & Sons last released its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has generated $1.05 earnings per share over the last year ($2.18 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.9. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

RPC EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:RES)

RPC last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm earned $225.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.64 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. RPC has generated ($0.27) earnings per share over the last year (($0.18) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for RPC are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.03) to $0.12 per share. RPC has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RPC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RES)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for RPC in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” RPC stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in RES, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems last posted its earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The business earned $267.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.61 million. Its revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Merit Medical Systems has generated $1.65 earnings per share over the last year ($0.50 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.5. Earnings for Merit Medical Systems are expected to grow by 13.08% in the coming year, from $2.14 to $2.42 per share. Merit Medical Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 23rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MMSI)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Merit Medical Systems in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Merit Medical Systems stock.

