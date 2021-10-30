INDUSTRIAS BACHOCO EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:IBA)

Industrias Bachoco last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 24th, 2021. The reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Industrias Bachoco has generated $3.68 earnings per share over the last year ($5.02 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.5. Earnings for Industrias Bachoco are expected to decrease by -4.46% in the coming year, from $4.93 to $4.71 per share. Industrias Bachoco has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INDUSTRIAS BACHOCO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:IBA)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Industrias Bachoco in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Industrias Bachoco stock.

OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. The business earned $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Old Dominion Freight Line has generated $5.68 earnings per share over the last year ($7.33 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.6. Earnings for Old Dominion Freight Line are expected to grow by 13.36% in the coming year, from $8.46 to $9.59 per share. Old Dominion Freight Line has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ODFL)

18 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 10 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Old Dominion Freight Line stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ODFL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

COASTAL FINANCIAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:CCB)

Coastal Financial last released its quarterly earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Coastal Financial has generated $1.24 earnings per share over the last year ($1.77 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.5. Earnings for Coastal Financial are expected to grow by 16.76% in the coming year, from $1.73 to $2.02 per share. Coastal Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COASTAL FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CCB)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Coastal Financial in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Coastal Financial stock.

MEDNAX EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:MD)

MEDNAX last released its earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm earned $493 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. Its revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. MEDNAX has generated $0.76 earnings per share over the last year (($0.63) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for MEDNAX are expected to grow by 20.61% in the coming year, from $1.31 to $1.58 per share. MEDNAX has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 17th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MEDNAX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MD)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for MEDNAX in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” MEDNAX stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MD, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

