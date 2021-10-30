ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners last announced its earnings data on October 24th, 2021. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. Alliance Resource Partners has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.01 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.7. Alliance Resource Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 7th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS? (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Wall Street analysts have given Alliance Resource Partners a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Alliance Resource Partners wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific last released its earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Its revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has generated $0.96 earnings per share over the last year ($0.33 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.7. Earnings for Boston Scientific are expected to grow by 16.15% in the coming year, from $1.61 to $1.87 per share. Boston Scientific has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BOSTON SCIENTIFIC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BSX)

13 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Boston Scientific in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 10 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Boston Scientific stock.

Boston Scientific

FIDELITY D & D BANCORP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:FDBC)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.90 million for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($4.28 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.8. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN FIDELITY D & D BANCORP? (NASDAQ:FDBC)

Wall Street analysts have given Fidelity D & D Bancorp a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Fidelity D & D Bancorp wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

RENASANT EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant last announced its earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Renasant has generated $1.93 earnings per share over the last year ($2.83 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.2. Earnings for Renasant are expected to decrease by -14.19% in the coming year, from $2.89 to $2.48 per share. Renasant has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 25th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RENASANT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RNST)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Renasant in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Renasant stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in RNST, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Renasant