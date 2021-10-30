TRXADE HEALTH EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:MEDS)

TRxADE HEALTH last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 24th, 2021. The reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. TRxADE HEALTH has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. TRxADE HEALTH has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 24th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TRXADE HEALTH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MEDS)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TRxADE HEALTH in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” TRxADE HEALTH stock.

TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:TDY)

Teledyne Technologies last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. Teledyne Technologies has generated $10.40 earnings per share over the last year ($9.67 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.5. Earnings for Teledyne Technologies are expected to grow by 12.46% in the coming year, from $15.57 to $17.51 per share. Teledyne Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TDY)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Teledyne Technologies in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Teledyne Technologies stock.

APPLE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple last released its earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Its revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Apple has generated $3.28 earnings per share over the last year ($5.11 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.3. Earnings for Apple are expected to grow by 2.15% in the coming year, from $5.59 to $5.71 per share. Apple has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS APPLE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AAPL)

30 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Apple in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings, 22 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Apple stock.

OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial last issued its earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial has generated $1.20 earnings per share over the last year ($1.46 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.2. Earnings for OceanFirst Financial are expected to grow by 10.73% in the coming year, from $1.77 to $1.96 per share. OceanFirst Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OCFC)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for OceanFirst Financial in the last year. There are currently 6 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” OceanFirst Financial stock.

