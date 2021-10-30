CROWN EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:CCK)

Crown last announced its earnings data on October 24th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. The business earned $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Crown has generated $5.92 earnings per share over the last year ($5.23 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.9. Earnings for Crown are expected to grow by 3.07% in the coming year, from $7.49 to $7.72 per share. Crown has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 8th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CROWN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CCK)

15 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Crown in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Crown stock.

Crown

HOME BANCORP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Home Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 25th, 2021. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.68. Home Bancorp has generated $2.87 earnings per share over the last year ($5.12 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.2. Earnings for Home Bancorp are expected to decrease by -30.02% in the coming year, from $4.93 to $3.45 per share. Home Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 25th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HOME BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HBCP)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Home Bancorp in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Home Bancorp stock.

Home Bancorp

NORTHFIELD BANCORP, INC. (STATEN ISLAND, NY) EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 26th, 2021. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has generated $0.95 earnings per share over the last year ($1.21 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.5. Earnings for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) are expected to decrease by -13.53% in the coming year, from $1.33 to $1.15 per share. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NORTHFIELD BANCORP, INC. (STATEN ISLAND, NY) A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NFBK)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

M.D.C. EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:MDC)

M.D.C. last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The construction company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.02. The firm earned $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. M.D.C. has generated $5.17 earnings per share over the last year ($7.03 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.0. Earnings for M.D.C. are expected to grow by 12.15% in the coming year, from $8.56 to $9.60 per share. M.D.C. has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 1st, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS M.D.C. A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MDC)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for M.D.C. in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” M.D.C. stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MDC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

M.D.C.