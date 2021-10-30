ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.28. The business earned $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.54 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Essex Property Trust has generated $12.82 earnings per share over the last year ($6.19 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.9. Earnings for Essex Property Trust are expected to grow by 8.16% in the coming year, from $12.37 to $13.38 per share. Essex Property Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ESS)

16 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Essex Property Trust in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Essex Property Trust stock.

SILICON LABORATORIES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Silicon Laboratories last released its earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $184.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.20 million. Its revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Silicon Laboratories has generated $1.94 earnings per share over the last year ($1.00 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.8. Earnings for Silicon Laboratories are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $0.32 to ($0.07) per share. Silicon Laboratories has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SILICON LABORATORIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SLAB)

13 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Silicon Laboratories in the last year. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Silicon Laboratories stock.

BAXTER INTERNATIONAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.08. The firm earned $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Baxter International has generated $3.09 earnings per share over the last year ($2.19 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.1. Earnings for Baxter International are expected to grow by 13.60% in the coming year, from $3.53 to $4.01 per share. Baxter International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BAXTER INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BAX)

12 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Baxter International in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Baxter International stock.

BRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares last posted its earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares has generated $1.12 earnings per share over the last year ($1.17 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.5. Earnings for Bridgewater Bancshares are expected to decrease by -0.67% in the coming year, from $1.49 to $1.48 per share. Bridgewater Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BWB)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Bridgewater Bancshares stock.

