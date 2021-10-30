Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Peoples Bancorp stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Peoples Bancorp Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Strong-Buy. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp traded down -$0.05 on Thursday, reaching $32.00. 14033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114355. Shares of Peoples Bancorp were trading at $32.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.60 and its 200 day moving average is $31.74.Peoples Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.92 and a 12 month high of $36.75. While on yearly highs and lows, Peoples Bancorp’s today has traded high as $32.37 and has touched $31.92 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Peoples Bancorp Earnings and What to expect:

Peoples Bancorp last released its quarterly earnings data on October 25th, 2021. The bank reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.75. Peoples Bancorp has generated $1.95 earnings per share over the last year ($2.86 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.2. Earnings for Peoples Bancorp are expected to grow by 36.45% in the coming year, from $2.14 to $2.92 per share. Peoples Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 25th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Peoples Bancorp are expected to grow by 36.45% in the coming year, from $2.14 to $2.92 per share. The P/E ratio of Peoples Bancorp is 11.21, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.20. The P/E ratio of Peoples Bancorp is 11.21, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.98. Peoples Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.10. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $32.13 And 5 day price change is -$0.93 (-2.82%) with average volume for 5 day average is 83,585. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $32.45 and 20 day price change is unch (unch) and average 20 day moving volume is 73,541. 50 day moving average is $31.60 and 50 day price change is $1.23 ( 3.99%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 97,105. 200 day moving average is $31.74 and 200 day price change is $0.66 (2.10%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 82,558.

Other owners latest trading in Peoples Bancorp :

On 10/28/2021 shares held by WINTON GROUP Ltd were 10,679 which equates to market value of $0.34M and appx 0.00% owners of Peoples Bancorp

On 10/27/2021 shares held by Peoples Bank OH were 821,656 which equates to market value of $25.97M and appx 13.80% owners of Peoples Bancorp

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. were 15,526 which equates to market value of $0.49M and appx 0.20% owners of Peoples Bancorp

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 57.20% for Peoples Bancorp

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING