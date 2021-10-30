Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Upgraded by Stephens to Overweight

Preferred Bank stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Preferred Bank Upgraded by Stephens on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Overweight. The analysts previously had rating of Equal Weight.

Shares of Preferred Bank traded up $2.01 on Thursday, reaching $69.47. 12668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60980. Shares of Preferred Bank were trading at $69.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.39 and its 200 day moving average is $62.72.Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $69.37 and a 12 month high of $71.53. While on yearly highs and lows, Preferred Bank’s today has traded high as $71.53 and has touched $69.37 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Preferred Bank Earnings and What to expect:

Preferred Bank last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 19th, 2021. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Preferred Bank has generated $4.65 earnings per share over the last year ($5.41 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.9. Earnings for Preferred Bank are expected to grow by 4.59% in the coming year, from $6.10 to $6.38 per share. Preferred Bank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 24th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Preferred Bank are expected to grow by 4.59% in the coming year, from $6.10 to $6.38 per share. The P/E ratio of Preferred Bank is 12.47, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.27. The P/E ratio of Preferred Bank is 12.47, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.98. Preferred Bank has a P/B Ratio of 1.93. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $69.08 And 5 day price change is -$0.32 (-0.46%) with average volume for 5 day average is 43,491. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $68.91 and 20 day price change is $1.53 (2.24%) and average 20 day moving volume is 55,243. 50 day moving average is $65.39 and 50 day price change is $10.05 ( 16.85%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 55,077. 200 day moving average is $62.72 and 200 day price change is $17.22 (32.81%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 59,567.

Other owners latest trading in Preferred Bank :

On 10/28/2021 shares held by WINTON GROUP Ltd were 8,401 which equates to market value of $0.56M and appx 0.00% owners of Preferred Bank

On 10/27/2021 shares held by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC were 31,756 which equates to market value of $2.12M and appx 0.10% owners of Preferred Bank

On 10/27/2021 shares held by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D were 44,138 which equates to market value of $2.94M and appx 0.00% owners of Preferred Bank

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 74.78% for Preferred Bank

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING