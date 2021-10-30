MEDPACE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 24th, 2021. The reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. Its revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Medpace has generated $4.00 earnings per share over the last year ($4.64 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.8. Earnings for Medpace are expected to grow by 14.16% in the coming year, from $4.45 to $5.08 per share. Medpace has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 21st, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MEDPACE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MEDP)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Medpace in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Medpace stock.

Medpace

WESTERN NEW ENGLAND BANCORP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Western New England Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 25th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp has generated $0.45 earnings per share over the last year ($0.76 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.8. Earnings for Western New England Bancorp are expected to decrease by -10.23% in the coming year, from $0.88 to $0.79 per share. Western New England Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 25th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WESTERN NEW ENGLAND BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:WNEB)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Western New England Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Western New England Bancorp stock.

Western New England Bancorp

BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:BHE)

Benchmark Electronics last posted its earnings data on October 26th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company earned $571.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.67 million. Its revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Benchmark Electronics has generated $0.95 earnings per share over the last year ($0.79 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.5. Benchmark Electronics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BHE)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Benchmark Electronics in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Benchmark Electronics stock.

Benchmark Electronics

CNX RESOURCES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources last issued its earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42. The firm earned $496 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. Its revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. CNX Resources has generated $0.68 earnings per share over the last year (($1.34) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for CNX Resources are expected to grow by 11.50% in the coming year, from $1.13 to $1.26 per share. CNX Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CNX RESOURCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CNX)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CNX Resources in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” CNX Resources stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CNX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CNX Resources