BOSTON PROPERTIES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties last announced its earnings data on October 25th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $1.01. The firm earned $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.97 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Properties has generated $6.29 earnings per share over the last year ($1.93 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.9. Earnings for Boston Properties are expected to grow by 7.99% in the coming year, from $6.63 to $7.16 per share. Boston Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 25th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BOSTON PROPERTIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BXP)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Boston Properties in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Boston Properties stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BXP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Boston Properties

KILROY REALTY EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:KRC)

Kilroy Realty last released its earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $232.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.76 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Kilroy Realty has generated $3.71 earnings per share over the last year ($5.65 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.9. Earnings for Kilroy Realty are expected to grow by 11.38% in the coming year, from $3.78 to $4.21 per share. Kilroy Realty has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 7th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KILROY REALTY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:KRC)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kilroy Realty in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Kilroy Realty stock.

Kilroy Realty

MONOLITHIC POWER SYSTEMS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems last posted its earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. The firm earned $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.05 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Monolithic Power Systems has generated $3.52 earnings per share over the last year ($4.19 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.4. Earnings for Monolithic Power Systems are expected to grow by 22.34% in the coming year, from $4.79 to $5.86 per share. Monolithic Power Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MONOLITHIC POWER SYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MPWR)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Monolithic Power Systems in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Monolithic Power Systems stock.

Monolithic Power Systems

EVELO BIOSCIENCES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. Evelo Biosciences has generated ($2.37) earnings per share over the last year (($2.21) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Evelo Biosciences are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.24) to ($2.00) per share. Evelo Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 8th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EVELO BIOSCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EVLO)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Evelo Biosciences in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Evelo Biosciences stock.

Evelo Biosciences