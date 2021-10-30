TRUEBLUE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:TBI)

TrueBlue last posted its earnings data on October 24th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business earned $577.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.85 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. TrueBlue has generated $0.43 earnings per share over the last year ($1.13 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.6. Earnings for TrueBlue are expected to grow by 23.53% in the coming year, from $1.53 to $1.89 per share. TrueBlue has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TRUEBLUE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TBI)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TrueBlue in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” TrueBlue stock.

TWILIO EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio last released its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. Its revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. Twilio has generated ($2.38) earnings per share over the last year (($4.47) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Twilio are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.85) to ($2.91) per share. Twilio has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 16th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TWILIO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TWLO)

24 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Twilio in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 23 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Twilio stock.

SPOK EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Spok last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $35.72 million during the quarter. Spok has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($2.44) diluted earnings per share). Spok has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WORLD FUEL SERVICES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:INT)

World Fuel Services last posted its earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. World Fuel Services has generated $1.15 earnings per share over the last year ($1.81 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.9. Earnings for World Fuel Services are expected to grow by 58.67% in the coming year, from $1.50 to $2.38 per share. World Fuel Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 24th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WORLD FUEL SERVICES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:INT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for World Fuel Services in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” World Fuel Services stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in INT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

World Fuel Services