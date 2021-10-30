VISA EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:V)

Visa last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The business earned $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Visa has generated $5.04 earnings per share over the last year ($4.95 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.8. Earnings for Visa are expected to grow by 23.20% in the coming year, from $5.82 to $7.17 per share. Visa has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

25 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Visa in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 24 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Visa stock.

AVERY DENNISON EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Avery Dennison has generated $7.10 earnings per share over the last year ($8.76 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.9. Earnings for Avery Dennison are expected to grow by 7.94% in the coming year, from $8.94 to $9.65 per share. Avery Dennison has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Avery Dennison in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Avery Dennison stock.

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:RDS.A)

Royal Dutch Shell last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The energy company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $61.76 billion for the quarter. Royal Dutch Shell has generated $1.24 earnings per share over the last year ($1.40 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.9. Earnings for Royal Dutch Shell are expected to grow by 13.81% in the coming year, from $5.07 to $5.77 per share. Royal Dutch Shell has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

21 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Royal Dutch Shell in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 17 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Royal Dutch Shell stock.

IMAX EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX last announced its earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. The firm earned $56.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.73 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. IMAX has generated ($2.23) earnings per share over the last year (($1.57) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for IMAX are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.69) to $0.30 per share. IMAX has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 3rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for IMAX in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” IMAX stock.

