CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems last issued its earnings results on October 24th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.84 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadence Design Systems has generated $2.11 earnings per share over the last year ($2.43 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.2. Earnings for Cadence Design Systems are expected to grow by 11.11% in the coming year, from $2.52 to $2.80 per share. Cadence Design Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 28th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CDNS)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cadence Design Systems in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Cadence Design Systems stock.

Cadence Design Systems

SOUTH PLAINS FINANCIAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:SPFI)

South Plains Financial last announced its earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. South Plains Financial has generated $2.48 earnings per share over the last year ($3.35 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.8. Earnings for South Plains Financial are expected to decrease by -22.81% in the coming year, from $2.85 to $2.20 per share. South Plains Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN SOUTH PLAINS FINANCIAL? (NASDAQ:SPFI)

Wall Street analysts have given South Plains Financial a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but South Plains Financial wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

INNOVIVA EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:INVA)

Innoviva last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.47. Innoviva has generated $2.37 earnings per share over the last year ($2.48 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.0. Earnings for Innoviva are expected to decrease by -1.20% in the coming year, from $1.66 to $1.64 per share. Innoviva has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INNOVIVA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:INVA)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Innoviva in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “sell” Innoviva stock.

Innoviva

EASTERN BANKSHARES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:EBC)

Eastern Bankshares last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares has generated $0.59 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.2. Earnings for Eastern Bankshares are expected to grow by 12.64% in the coming year, from $0.87 to $0.98 per share. Eastern Bankshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EASTERN BANKSHARES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EBC)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Eastern Bankshares in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Eastern Bankshares stock.

Eastern Bankshares