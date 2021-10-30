ESQUIRE FINANCIAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Esquire Financial last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 24th, 2021. The reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.30. Esquire Financial has generated $1.65 earnings per share over the last year ($2.09 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.3. Earnings for Esquire Financial are expected to grow by 19.75% in the coming year, from $2.38 to $2.85 per share. Esquire Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 24th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

HESS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:HES)

Hess last announced its earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.11. The company earned $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Its revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Hess has generated ($2.93) earnings per share over the last year (($0.54) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Hess are expected to grow by 139.53% in the coming year, from $2.15 to $5.15 per share. Hess has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HESS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HES)

14 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hess in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Hess stock.

Hess

AFFINITY BANCSHARES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:AFBI)

Affinity Bancshares last released its earnings results on August 11th, 2021. The reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business earned $8.02 million during the quarter. Affinity Bancshares has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Affinity Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 7th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

COHU EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu last released its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business earned $225.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.98 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Cohu has generated $0.93 earnings per share over the last year ($2.71 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.8. Earnings for Cohu are expected to grow by 3.21% in the coming year, from $2.80 to $2.89 per share. Cohu has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 10th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COHU A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:COHU)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cohu in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Cohu stock.

Cohu