AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial last announced its earnings results on October 25th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.49 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Ameriprise Financial has generated $14.08 earnings per share over the last year ($8.75 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.5. Earnings for Ameriprise Financial are expected to grow by 8.28% in the coming year, from $21.75 to $23.55 per share. Ameriprise Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AMP)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ameriprise Financial in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Ameriprise Financial stock.

TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries last announced its earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has generated $2.45 earnings per share over the last year (($3.57) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries are expected to grow by 4.78% in the coming year, from $2.51 to $2.63 per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 9th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TEVA)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TEVA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $5.62 billion during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group has generated $0.12 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.7. Earnings for Lloyds Banking Group are expected to decrease by -25.58% in the coming year, from $0.43 to $0.32 per share. Lloyds Banking Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 23rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LLOYDS BANKING GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LYG)

15 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lloyds Banking Group in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Lloyds Banking Group stock.

HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:HVT)

Haverty Furniture Companies last posted its earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.03. Haverty Furniture Companies has generated $1.88 earnings per share over the last year ($4.59 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.3. Earnings for Haverty Furniture Companies are expected to grow by 1.01% in the coming year, from $4.95 to $5.00 per share. Haverty Furniture Companies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 16th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HVT)

0 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies in the last year. There are currently for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “n/a” Haverty Furniture Companies stock.

