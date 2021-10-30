APOLLO COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE FINANCE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:ARI)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance last released its earnings results on October 24th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has generated $1.40 earnings per share over the last year ($1.33 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.4. Earnings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance are expected to decrease by -0.69% in the coming year, from $1.44 to $1.43 per share. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 9th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS APOLLO COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE FINANCE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ARI)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ARI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

EQUINOR ASA EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA last released its quarterly earnings data on October 26th, 2021. The reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.23. Equinor ASA has generated $0.27 earnings per share over the last year (($0.23) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Equinor ASA are expected to decrease by -3.02% in the coming year, from $2.65 to $2.57 per share. Equinor ASA has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 9th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EQUINOR ASA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EQNR)

19 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Equinor ASA in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 9 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Equinor ASA stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in EQNR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Equinor ASA

MARINE PRODUCTS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:MPX)

Marine Products last posted its earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Marine Products has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.81 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.6. Marine Products has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MARINE PRODUCTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MPX)

0 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Marine Products in the last year. There are currently for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “n/a” Marine Products stock.

Marine Products

REALOGY EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:RLGY)

Realogy last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm earned $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Its revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Realogy has generated $2.01 earnings per share over the last year ($2.52 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.9. Earnings for Realogy are expected to decrease by -11.63% in the coming year, from $3.44 to $3.04 per share. Realogy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 22nd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS REALOGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RLGY)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Realogy in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Realogy stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in RLGY, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Realogy