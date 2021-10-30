BOYD GAMING EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming last released its quarterly earnings results on October 25th, 2021. The reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.74 million. Its revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Boyd Gaming has generated ($0.15) earnings per share over the last year ($2.96 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.5. Earnings for Boyd Gaming are expected to decrease by -5.56% in the coming year, from $4.68 to $4.42 per share. Boyd Gaming has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 15th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BOYD GAMING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BYD)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Boyd Gaming in the last year. There are currently 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Boyd Gaming stock.

SUNNOVA ENERGY INTERNATIONAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. Sunnova Energy International has generated ($1.25) earnings per share over the last year (($2.57) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Sunnova Energy International are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.36) to ($0.97) per share. Sunnova Energy International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 23rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SUNNOVA ENERGY INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NOVA)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sunnova Energy International in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating, 15 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Sunnova Energy International stock.

WESTERN DIGITAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Its revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Western Digital has generated $3.74 earnings per share over the last year ($2.60 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.1. Earnings for Western Digital are expected to grow by 30.94% in the coming year, from $9.73 to $12.74 per share. Western Digital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WESTERN DIGITAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:WDC)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Western Digital in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 14 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Western Digital stock.

SHORE BANCSHARES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Shore Bancshares last announced its earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Shore Bancshares has generated $1.27 earnings per share over the last year ($1.27 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.6. Earnings for Shore Bancshares are expected to grow by 7.50% in the coming year, from $1.20 to $1.29 per share. Shore Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SHORE BANCSHARES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SHBI)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Shore Bancshares in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Shore Bancshares stock.

