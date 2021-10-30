Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. to Buy

Royalty Pharma stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Royalty Pharma Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Buy. The analysts previously had rating of Neutral.

Shares of Royalty Pharma traded up $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $39.30. 933854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2026980. Shares of Royalty Pharma were trading at $39.30 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $37.61 and its 200 day moving average is $41.93.Royalty Pharma has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $53.23. While on yearly highs and lows, Royalty Pharma's today has traded high as $39.42 and has touched $38.80 on the downward trend.

Royalty Pharma Earnings and What to expect:

Royalty Pharma last released its quarterly earnings results on August 11th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $475 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.52 million. Royalty Pharma has generated $1.61 earnings per share over the last year ($1.60 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.5. Earnings for Royalty Pharma are expected to grow by 12.20% in the coming year, from $2.87 to $3.22 per share. Royalty Pharma has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 10th, 2021. Royalty Pharma will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 10th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Earnings for Royalty Pharma are expected to grow by 12.20% in the coming year, from $2.87 to $3.22 per share. The P/E ratio of Royalty Pharma is 24.44, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.20. The P/E ratio of Royalty Pharma is 24.44, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.98. Royalty Pharma has a PEG Ratio of 1.11. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Royalty Pharma has a P/B Ratio of 2.40. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $37.89 And 5 day price change is $1.53 (4.08%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,645,721. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $36.86 and 20 day price change is $2.80 (7.73%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,298,665. 50 day moving average is $37.61 and 50 day price change is $0.15 ( 0.39%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 2,138,202. 200 day moving average is $41.93 and 200 day price change is -$12.22 (-23.84%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 2,350,854.

Other owners latest trading in Royalty Pharma :

On 10/29/2021 shares held by Vontobel Holding Ltd. were 6,105 which equates to market value of $0.22M and appx 0.00% owners of Royalty Pharma

On 10/28/2021 shares held by M&T Bank Corp were 10,868 which equates to market value of $0.39M and appx 0.00% owners of Royalty Pharma

On 10/28/2021 shares held by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC were 129,997 which equates to market value of $4.70M and appx 0.10% owners of Royalty Pharma

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 40.55% for Royalty Pharma

