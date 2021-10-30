Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Upgraded by Bank of America Co. to Buy

Saia stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Saia Upgraded by Bank of America Co. on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Buy. The analysts previously had rating of Neutral.

Shares of Saia traded down -$0.10 on Thursday, reaching $311.76. 67871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184561. Shares of Saia were trading at $311.76 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $251.92 and its 200 day moving average is $226.67.Saia has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $316.99. While on yearly highs and lows, Saia's today has traded high as $315.83 and has touched $309.20 on the downward trend.

Saia Earnings and What to expect:

Saia last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.51. The company earned $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.83 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Saia has generated $5.20 earnings per share over the last year ($6.81 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.1. Earnings for Saia are expected to grow by 15.45% in the coming year, from $7.96 to $9.19 per share. Saia has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 14th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Saia are expected to grow by 15.45% in the coming year, from $7.96 to $9.19 per share. The P/E ratio of Saia is 45.79, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.28. The P/E ratio of Saia is 45.79, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 43.40. Saia has a PEG Ratio of 1.01. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. Saia has a P/B Ratio of 8.49. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $289.77 And 5 day price change is $40.30 (14.83%) with average volume for 5 day average is 250,823. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $263.97 and 20 day price change is $69.44 (28.61%) and average 20 day moving volume is 185,991. 50 day moving average is $251.92 and 50 day price change is $69.77 ( 28.79%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 327,936. 200 day moving average is $226.67 and 200 day price change is $119.34 (61.91%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 238,877.

Other owners latest trading in Saia :

On 10/28/2021 shares held by Texas Permanent School Fund were 19,481 which equates to market value of $4.64M and appx 0.10% owners of Saia

On 10/28/2021 shares held by WINTON GROUP Ltd were 2,816 which equates to market value of $0.67M and appx 0.00% owners of Saia

On 10/27/2021 shares held by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D were 14,366 which equates to market value of $3.42M and appx 0.00% owners of Saia

In total Institutional ownership equates to There is no enough data Institutional Ownership Percentage for Saia

