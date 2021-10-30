CNB FINANCIAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:CCNE)

CNB Financial last issued its earnings data on October 24th, 2021. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. CNB Financial has generated $2.60 earnings per share over the last year ($2.41 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.7. Earnings for CNB Financial are expected to grow by 2.31% in the coming year, from $3.03 to $3.10 per share. CNB Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 25th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CNB FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CCNE)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CNB Financial in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” CNB Financial stock.

UNITED RENTALS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals last announced its earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.22. The firm earned $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. United Rentals has generated $17.44 earnings per share over the last year ($13.78 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.5. Earnings for United Rentals are expected to grow by 15.79% in the coming year, from $21.66 to $25.08 per share. United Rentals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UNITED RENTALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:URI)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for United Rentals in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” United Rentals stock.

ODONATE THERAPEUTICS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:ODT)

Odonate Therapeutics last announced its earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.40. Odonate Therapeutics has generated ($3.84) earnings per share over the last year (($3.28) diluted earnings per share).

IS ODONATE THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ODT)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Odonate Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Odonate Therapeutics stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ODT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

TRAVERE THERAPEUTICS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.93 million. Its revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Travere Therapeutics has generated ($3.56) earnings per share over the last year (($4.41) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Travere Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($3.09) to ($3.38) per share. Travere Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 7th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TRAVERE THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TVTX)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Travere Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Travere Therapeutics stock.

