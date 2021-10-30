INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group last issued its earnings results on October 24th, 2021. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Independent Bank Group has generated $4.87 earnings per share over the last year ($5.48 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.2. Earnings for Independent Bank Group are expected to decrease by -6.55% in the coming year, from $5.34 to $4.99 per share. Independent Bank Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 7th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:IBTX)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Independent Bank Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Independent Bank Group stock.

SERVICENOW EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The company earned $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. ServiceNow has generated $1.09 earnings per share over the last year ($0.84 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 830.7. Earnings for ServiceNow are expected to grow by 57.78% in the coming year, from $1.35 to $2.13 per share. ServiceNow has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SERVICENOW A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NOW)

31 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ServiceNow in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 28 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” ServiceNow stock.

NORTH AMERICAN CONSTRUCTION GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group last posted its earnings data on October 26th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. North American Construction Group has generated $1.29 earnings per share over the last year ($0.98 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.6. Earnings for North American Construction Group are expected to grow by 41.27% in the coming year, from $1.26 to $1.78 per share. North American Construction Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 16th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NORTH AMERICAN CONSTRUCTION GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NOA)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for North American Construction Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” North American Construction Group stock.

COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System last released its earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $132.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.88 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Columbia Banking System has generated $2.17 earnings per share over the last year ($2.95 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.6. Earnings for Columbia Banking System are expected to decrease by -5.45% in the coming year, from $2.75 to $2.60 per share. Columbia Banking System has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:COLB)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Columbia Banking System in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Columbia Banking System stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in COLB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

