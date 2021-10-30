BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:BSBR)

Banco Santander (Brasil) last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. The firm earned $3.27 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) has generated $0.70 earnings per share over the last year ($0.51 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.0. Earnings for Banco Santander (Brasil) are expected to grow by 8.97% in the coming year, from $0.78 to $0.85 per share. Banco Santander (Brasil) has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

SERVICE CO. INTERNATIONAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:SCI)

Service Co. International last issued its earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.47 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Service Co. International has generated $2.91 earnings per share over the last year ($4.12 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.6. Earnings for Service Co. International are expected to decrease by -19.64% in the coming year, from $3.36 to $2.70 per share. Service Co. International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 21st, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Service Co. International in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Service Co. International stock.

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. – PETROBRAS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras last released its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $20.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has generated $0.43 earnings per share over the last year ($2.98 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.3. Earnings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras are expected to grow by 16.31% in the coming year, from $2.33 to $2.71 per share. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 23rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PBR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

FIRST MID BANCSHARES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:FMBH)

First Mid Bancshares last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. First Mid Bancshares has generated $2.70 earnings per share over the last year ($2.42 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.8. Earnings for First Mid Bancshares are expected to decrease by -0.27% in the coming year, from $3.66 to $3.65 per share. First Mid Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for First Mid Bancshares in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” First Mid Bancshares stock.

