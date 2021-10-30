QUANTUMSCAPE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:QS)

QuantumScape last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 25th, 2021. The reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. QuantumScape has generated ($0.39) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for QuantumScape are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.21) to ($0.49) per share. QuantumScape has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 15th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS QUANTUMSCAPE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:QS)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for QuantumScape in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” QuantumScape stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in QS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SOUTH STATE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:SSB)

South State last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.41. The company earned $347 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.72 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. South State has generated $5.12 earnings per share over the last year ($6.00 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.0. Earnings for South State are expected to decrease by -14.12% in the coming year, from $6.87 to $5.90 per share. South State has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SOUTH STATE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SSB)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for South State in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” South State stock.

BIO-RAD LABORATORIES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:BIO.B)

Bio-Rad Laboratories last released its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $715.93 million for the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($134.15 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.4. Bio-Rad Laboratories has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 10th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN BIO-RAD LABORATORIES? (NYSE:BIO.B)

FIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

First Business Financial Services last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. First Business Financial Services has generated $1.97 earnings per share over the last year ($3.28 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.9. Earnings for First Business Financial Services are expected to decrease by -17.99% in the coming year, from $3.89 to $3.19 per share. First Business Financial Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for First Business Financial Services in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” First Business Financial Services stock.

