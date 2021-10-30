Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Upgraded by Susquehanna – 0 stars to Positive

Silicon Motion Technology stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Silicon Motion Technology Upgraded by Susquehanna – 0 stars on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Positive. The analysts previously had rating of Neutral.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology traded up $2.63 on Thursday, reaching $72.35. 125875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247369. Shares of Silicon Motion Technology were trading at $72.35 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $71.67 and its 200 day moving average is $65.69.Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $70.85 and a 12 month high of $81.87. While on yearly highs and lows, Silicon Motion Technology's today has traded high as $73.25 and has touched $70.85 on the downward trend.

Silicon Motion Technology Earnings and What to expect:

Silicon Motion Technology last posted its earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The firm earned $254.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.45 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 101.7% on a year-over-year basis. Silicon Motion Technology has generated $2.28 earnings per share over the last year ($3.14 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.9. Earnings for Silicon Motion Technology are expected to grow by 23.84% in the coming year, from $5.41 to $6.70 per share. Silicon Motion Technology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Silicon Motion Technology are expected to grow by 23.84% in the coming year, from $5.41 to $6.70 per share. The P/E ratio of Silicon Motion Technology is 22.20, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.27. The P/E ratio of Silicon Motion Technology is 22.20, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 41.22. Silicon Motion Technology has a PEG Ratio of 1.76. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Silicon Motion Technology has a P/B Ratio of 4.57. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $70.81 And 5 day price change is $4.05 (5.99%) with average volume for 5 day average is 264,897. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $68.70 and 20 day price change is $3.08 (4.49%) and average 20 day moving volume is 236,949. 50 day moving average is $71.67 and 50 day price change is $1.64 ( 2.34%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 264,580. 200 day moving average is $65.69 and 200 day price change is $21.67 (43.37%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 417,698.

Other owners latest trading in Silicon Motion Technology :

On 10/26/2021 shares held by Meritage Portfolio Management were 22,689 which equates to market value of $1.57M and appx 0.10% owners of Silicon Motion Technology

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Naples Global Advisors LLC were 67,400 which equates to market value of $4.65M and appx 0.60% owners of Silicon Motion Technology

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC were 39,903 which equates to market value of $2.75M and appx 0.20% owners of Silicon Motion Technology

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 74.04% for Silicon Motion Technology

