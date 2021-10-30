Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Southern Missouri Bancorp stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Southern Missouri Bancorp Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Buy. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp traded down -$0.14 on Thursday, reaching $52.05. 2260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20849. Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp were trading at $52.05 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $45.69 and its 200 day moving average is $42.40.Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 12 month low of $52.05 and a 12 month high of $53.91. While on yearly highs and lows, Southern Missouri Bancorp's today has traded high as $53.17 and has touched $52.05 on the downward trend.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Earnings and What to expect:

Southern Missouri Bancorp last released its earnings data on October 25th, 2021. The savings and loans company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.27. Southern Missouri Bancorp has generated $5.22 earnings per share over the last year ($5.21 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.0. Earnings for Southern Missouri Bancorp are expected to decrease by -8.14% in the coming year, from $4.30 to $3.95 per share. Southern Missouri Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 24th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Southern Missouri Bancorp are expected to decrease by -8.14% in the coming year, from $4.30 to $3.95 per share. The P/E ratio of Southern Missouri Bancorp is 10.02, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.27. The P/E ratio of Southern Missouri Bancorp is 10.02, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.98. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.86. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $50.53 And 5 day price change is $4.14 (8.56%) with average volume for 5 day average is 19,034. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $47.75 and 20 day price change is $7.50 (16.67%) and average 20 day moving volume is 16,368. 50 day moving average is $45.69 and 50 day price change is $8.32 ( 18.83%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 20,703. 200 day moving average is $42.40 and 200 day price change is $19.57 (59.43%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 18,656.

Other owners latest trading in Southern Missouri Bancorp :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by New York State Teachers Retirement System were 700 which equates to market value of $31K and appx 0.00% owners of Southern Missouri Bancorp

On 10/22/2021 shares held by ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC were 15,915 which equates to market value of $0.71M and appx 0.00% owners of Southern Missouri Bancorp

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. were 1,000 which equates to market value of $45K and appx 0.00% owners of Southern Missouri Bancorp

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 50.27% for Southern Missouri Bancorp

