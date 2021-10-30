Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Southside Bancshares stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Southside Bancshares Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Hold. The analysts previously had rating of Sell.

Shares of Southside Bancshares traded down -$0.21 on Thursday, reaching $41.23. 9416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102663. Shares of Southside Bancshares were trading at $41.23 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $38.04 and its 200 day moving average is $38.08.Southside Bancshares has a 12 month low of $41.02 and a 12 month high of $43.69. While on yearly highs and lows, Southside Bancshares's today has traded high as $41.83 and has touched $41.02 on the downward trend.

Southside Bancshares Earnings and What to expect:

Southside Bancshares last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 25th, 2021. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares has generated $2.49 earnings per share over the last year ($3.40 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.2. Earnings for Southside Bancshares are expected to decrease by -10.78% in the coming year, from $3.06 to $2.73 per share. Southside Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Southside Bancshares are expected to decrease by -10.78% in the coming year, from $3.06 to $2.73 per share. The P/E ratio of Southside Bancshares is 12.19, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.27. The P/E ratio of Southside Bancshares is 12.19, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.98. Southside Bancshares has a P/B Ratio of 1.57. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $40.93 And 5 day price change is $2.41 (6.18%) with average volume for 5 day average is 80,118. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $39.22 and 20 day price change is $2.19 (5.59%) and average 20 day moving volume is 69,350. 50 day moving average is $38.04 and 50 day price change is $4.93 ( 13.52%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 97,072. 200 day moving average is $38.08 and 200 day price change is $8.02 (24.03%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 118,118.

Other owners latest trading in Southside Bancshares :

On 10/27/2021 shares held by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D were 72,212 which equates to market value of $2.77M and appx 0.00% owners of Southside Bancshares

On 10/26/2021 shares held by Fisher Asset Management LLC were 21,695 which equates to market value of $0.83M and appx 0.00% owners of Southside Bancshares

On 10/26/2021 shares held by Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC were 41,732 which equates to market value of $1.60M and appx 0.40% owners of Southside Bancshares

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 50.80% for Southside Bancshares

