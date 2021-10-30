Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Stepan stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Stepan Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Hold. The analysts previously had rating of Sell.

Shares of Stepan traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $120.44. 9139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77088. Shares of Stepan were trading at $120.44 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $116.42 and its 200 day moving average is $123.12.Stepan has a 12 month low of $119.93 and a 12 month high of $139.30. While on yearly highs and lows, Stepan's today has traded high as $121.22 and has touched $119.93 on the downward trend.

Stepan Earnings and What to expect:

Stepan last issued its earnings data on October 19th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Stepan has generated $5.68 earnings per share over the last year ($6.32 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.2. Earnings for Stepan are expected to grow by 8.49% in the coming year, from $6.71 to $7.28 per share. Stepan has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 17th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of Stepan is 19.01, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.28. The P/E ratio of Stepan is 19.01, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 16.58. Stepan has a P/B Ratio of 2.73. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $120.23 And 5 day price change is -$0.15 (-0.12%) with average volume for 5 day average is 46,462. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $119.27 and 20 day price change is $5.59 (4.87%) and average 20 day moving volume is 63,041. 50 day moving average is $116.42 and 50 day price change is $7.67 ( 6.81%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 69,914. 200 day moving average is $123.12 and 200 day price change is -$3.88 (-3.12%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 72,120.

Other owners latest trading in Stepan :

On 10/28/2021 shares held by Texas Permanent School Fund were 15,788 which equates to market value of $1.78M and appx 0.00% owners of Stepan

On 10/27/2021 shares held by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D were 23,359 which equates to market value of $2.64M and appx 0.00% owners of Stepan

On 10/25/2021 shares held by New York State Teachers Retirement System were 41,933 which equates to market value of $4.74M and appx 0.00% owners of Stepan

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 75.05% for Stepan

