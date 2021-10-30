Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Taylor Morrison Home stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Taylor Morrison Home Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Hold. The analysts previously had rating of Sell.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home traded down -$0.01 on Thursday, reaching $30.70. 192375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1056050. Shares of Taylor Morrison Home were trading at $30.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.33 and its 200 day moving average is $28.18.Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $30.55 and a 12 month high of $33.06. While on yearly highs and lows, Taylor Morrison Home’s today has traded high as $31.12 and has touched $30.55 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Taylor Morrison Home Earnings and What to expect:

Taylor Morrison Home last released its quarterly earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Its revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Taylor Morrison Home has generated $3.24 earnings per share over the last year ($3.29 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.4. Earnings for Taylor Morrison Home are expected to grow by 31.91% in the coming year, from $5.14 to $6.78 per share. Taylor Morrison Home has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 9th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Taylor Morrison Home are expected to grow by 31.91% in the coming year, from $5.14 to $6.78 per share. The P/E ratio of Taylor Morrison Home is 9.34, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.28. The P/E ratio of Taylor Morrison Home is 9.34, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 19.92. Taylor Morrison Home has a P/B Ratio of 1.11. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $29.49 And 5 day price change is $3.07 (11.02%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,159,130. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $27.64 and 20 day price change is $4.84 (18.55%) and average 20 day moving volume is 915,462. 50 day moving average is $27.33 and 50 day price change is $3.73 ( 13.71%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,008,415. 200 day moving average is $28.18 and 200 day price change is $6.25 (25.32%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,190,759.

Other owners latest trading in Taylor Morrison Home :

On 10/29/2021 shares held by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC were 46,523 which equates to market value of $1.20M and appx 0.20% owners of Taylor Morrison Home

On 10/28/2021 shares held by Texas Permanent School Fund were 92,680 which equates to market value of $2.39M and appx 0.00% owners of Taylor Morrison Home

On 10/27/2021 shares held by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D were 96,795 which equates to market value of $2.50M and appx 0.00% owners of Taylor Morrison Home

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 90.97% for Taylor Morrison Home

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING