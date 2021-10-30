Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Teekay LNG Partners stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Teekay LNG Partners Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Buy. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of Teekay LNG Partners traded no change $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $17.08. 257757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1466140. Shares of Teekay LNG Partners were trading at $17.08 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day moving average is $14.85.Teekay LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $17.24. While on yearly highs and lows, Teekay LNG Partners's today has traded high as $17.10 and has touched $17.08 on the downward trend.

Teekay LNG Partners Earnings and What to expect:

Teekay LNG Partners last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The company earned $142.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.53 million. Teekay LNG Partners has generated $2.45 earnings per share over the last year ($2.15 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.9. Earnings for Teekay LNG Partners are expected to grow by 0.82% in the coming year, from $2.45 to $2.47 per share. Teekay LNG Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Teekay LNG Partners are expected to grow by 0.82% in the coming year, from $2.45 to $2.47 per share. The P/E ratio of Teekay LNG Partners is 7.94, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.28. The P/E ratio of Teekay LNG Partners is 7.94, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 43.40. Teekay LNG Partners has a P/B Ratio of 1.02. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $17.09 And 5 day price change is -$0.03 (-0.15%) with average volume for 5 day average is 2,187,825. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $17.12 and 20 day price change is $1.39 (8.89%) and average 20 day moving volume is 2,021,821. 50 day moving average is $16.06 and 50 day price change is $3.36 ( 24.53%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,059,604. 200 day moving average is $14.85 and 200 day price change is $3.60 (26.74%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 403,405.

Other owners latest trading in Teekay LNG Partners :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Harvey Capital Management Inc. were 42,300 which equates to market value of $0.66M and appx 0.20% owners of Teekay LNG Partners

On 10/14/2021 shares held by WealthTrust Axiom LLC were 15,439 which equates to market value of $0.24M and appx 0.10% owners of Teekay LNG Partners

On 10/13/2021 shares held by Sanders Morris Harris LLC were 17,450 which equates to market value of $0.27M and appx 0.00% owners of Teekay LNG Partners

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 21.45% for Teekay LNG Partners

