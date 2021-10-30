MID-SOUTHERN BANCORP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:MSVB)

Mid-Southern Bancorp last issued its earnings results on July 26th, 2021. The reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company earned $2.03 million during the quarter. Mid-Southern Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.42 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.4.

DUKE REALTY EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:DRE)

Duke Realty last released its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. The firm earned $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.16 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Duke Realty has generated $1.52 earnings per share over the last year ($1.32 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.6. Earnings for Duke Realty are expected to grow by 6.40% in the coming year, from $1.72 to $1.83 per share. Duke Realty has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DUKE REALTY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DRE)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Duke Realty in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Duke Realty stock.

Duke Realty

TESSCO TECHNOLOGIES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:TESS)

TESSCO Technologies last posted its earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. TESSCO Technologies has generated ($1.75) earnings per share over the last year (($0.66) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for TESSCO Technologies are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.73) to ($0.79) per share. TESSCO Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 7th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

MICROVISION EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. MicroVision has generated ($0.10) earnings per share over the last year (($0.17) diluted earnings per share). MicroVision has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 10th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MICROVISION A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MVIS)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for MicroVision in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” MicroVision stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MVIS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

MicroVision