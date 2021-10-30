NORTHWEST BANCSHARES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares last issued its earnings results on October 24th, 2021. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares has generated $1.09 earnings per share over the last year ($1.28 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.8. Earnings for Northwest Bancshares are expected to decrease by -18.75% in the coming year, from $1.12 to $0.91 per share. Northwest Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 24th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NORTHWEST BANCSHARES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NWBI)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Northwest Bancshares in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Northwest Bancshares stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NWBI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

BANCO SANTANDER EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Banco Santander has generated $0.30 earnings per share over the last year ($0.34 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.0. Earnings for Banco Santander are expected to decrease by -4.00% in the coming year, from $0.50 to $0.48 per share. Banco Santander has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BANCO SANTANDER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SAN)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Banco Santander in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Banco Santander stock.

CYBEROPTICS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:CYBE)

CyberOptics last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. CyberOptics has generated $0.77 earnings per share over the last year ($1.04 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.2. Earnings for CyberOptics are expected to grow by 25.60% in the coming year, from $1.25 to $1.57 per share. CyberOptics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 17th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CYBEROPTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CYBE)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CyberOptics in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” CyberOptics stock.

TOOTSIE ROLL INDUSTRIES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:TR)

Tootsie Roll Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 15th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN TOOTSIE ROLL INDUSTRIES? (NYSE:TR)

