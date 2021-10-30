BROWN & BROWN EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown last posted its earnings results on October 24th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.36 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Brown & Brown has generated $1.67 earnings per share over the last year ($2.00 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.6. Earnings for Brown & Brown are expected to grow by 5.29% in the coming year, from $2.08 to $2.19 per share. Brown & Brown has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 24th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BROWN & BROWN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BRO)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Brown & Brown in the last year. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Brown & Brown stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BRO, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Brown & Brown

UTAH MEDICAL PRODUCTS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Utah Medical Products last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 22nd, 2021. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The company earned $12.60 million during the quarter. Utah Medical Products has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($3.50 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.7. Utah Medical Products has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

NETGEAR EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:NTGR)

NETGEAR last announced its earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.97 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. NETGEAR has generated $1.90 earnings per share over the last year ($3.11 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.3. Earnings for NETGEAR are expected to grow by 12.14% in the coming year, from $2.06 to $2.31 per share. NETGEAR has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NETGEAR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NTGR)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NETGEAR in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” NETGEAR stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NTGR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

NETGEAR

FRONTDOOR EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:FTDR)

frontdoor last released its earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.23. The business earned $471 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.46 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. frontdoor has generated $1.55 earnings per share over the last year ($1.12 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.3. Earnings for frontdoor are expected to grow by 24.28% in the coming year, from $1.73 to $2.15 per share. frontdoor has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 17th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FRONTDOOR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FTDR)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for frontdoor in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” frontdoor stock.

frontdoor