TATA MOTORS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors last released its quarterly earnings results on July 26th, 2021. The reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $8.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Tata Motors has generated ($0.06) earnings per share over the last year (($1.69) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Tata Motors are expected to grow by 469.57% in the coming year, from $0.46 to $2.62 per share. Tata Motors has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TATA MOTORS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TTM)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tata Motors in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Tata Motors stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TTM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group last posted its earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.92. The firm earned $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Penske Automotive Group has generated $6.64 earnings per share over the last year ($12.02 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.8. Earnings for Penske Automotive Group are expected to decrease by -19.31% in the coming year, from $13.10 to $10.57 per share. Penske Automotive Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 9th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PAG)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Penske Automotive Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Penske Automotive Group stock.

AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power last posted its earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm earned $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has generated $4.44 earnings per share over the last year ($4.71 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.0. Earnings for American Electric Power are expected to grow by 5.11% in the coming year, from $4.70 to $4.94 per share. American Electric Power has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 24th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AEP)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for American Electric Power in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” American Electric Power stock.

ATOMERA EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Atomera last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. Atomera has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.71) diluted earnings per share). Atomera has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 9th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ATOMERA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ATOM)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Atomera in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Atomera stock.

