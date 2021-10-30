TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

TriNet Group stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. TriNet Group Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Buy. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of TriNet Group traded up $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $101.10. 71327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205075. Shares of TriNet Group were trading at $101.10 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $95.39 and its 200 day moving average is $83.10.TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $100.03 and a 12 month high of $102.43. While on yearly highs and lows, TriNet Group's today has traded high as $101.66 and has touched $100.03 on the downward trend.

TriNet Group Earnings and What to expect:

TriNet Group last released its quarterly earnings data on October 24th, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.40 million. Its revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. TriNet Group has generated $3.94 earnings per share over the last year ($3.68 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.5. Earnings for TriNet Group are expected to remain at $4.06 per share in the coming year. TriNet Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 15th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for TriNet Group are expected to remain at $4.06 per share in the coming year. The P/E ratio of TriNet Group is 27.42, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.20. The P/E ratio of TriNet Group is 27.42, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 26.62. TriNet Group has a P/B Ratio of 11.08. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $98.88 And 5 day price change is $3.75 (3.87%) with average volume for 5 day average is 279,330. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $98.66 and 20 day price change is $4.16 (4.31%) and average 20 day moving volume is 196,908. 50 day moving average is $95.39 and 50 day price change is $9.58 ( 10.51%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 191,383. 200 day moving average is $83.10 and 200 day price change is $17.45 (20.96%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 229,930.

Other owners latest trading in TriNet Group :

On 10/28/2021 shares held by Emerald Advisers LLC were 403,990 which equates to market value of $38.21M and appx 1.40% owners of TriNet Group

On 10/27/2021 shares held by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D were 28,894 which equates to market value of $2.73M and appx 0.00% owners of TriNet Group

On 10/26/2021 shares held by Cantillon Capital Management LLC were 3,760,211 which equates to market value of $355.64M and appx 2.40% owners of TriNet Group

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 89.57% for TriNet Group

